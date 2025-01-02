"State Park Madness" Competition Underway

January 2, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Public voting is now open for the annual “State Park Madness” tournament - with some area parks in the running.



State Park Madness is a competition, similar to March Madness, that involves public voting and pits state parks against each other to survive until the next round.



32 parks are featured in the first round, and people are encouraged to vote for their favorite park to move it to the next round. Five rounds will take place during the month of January.



Different parks are featured every year. The winning park gets bragging rights and a big engraved trophy.



The annual tournament is hosted by the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center, which connects guests to Michigan’s natural and cultural resources. Educational Programmer Emily Grant told WHMI they have a three-story museum in downtown Detroit that allows visitors to try out the outdoors – such as using a kayak or snowmobile in a safe indoor environment. If they like it, Grant says the hope is that they go to a state park and experience the outdoors for real.



Grant said the “State Park Madness” was born as an extension of that mission back in 2018 and it’s grown significantly in popularity since then. She said it started as a chance to talk about the different state parks and share news about what they have to offer.



Last year’s winner was W.J. Hayes State Park in Onsted. Holland State Park won in 2023.



Some parks in the WHMI listening area that are featured in this year’s competition include the Highland Recreation Area, Holly Recreation Area, Pinckney State Recreation Area, Proud Lake Recreation Area, and Ionia State Recreation Area.



The full list of featured 2025 Parks is as follows:



1. Algonac State Park

2. Bald Mountain Recreation Area

3. Bass River Recreation Area

4. Belle Isle Park - Michigan

5. Cambridge Junction Historic State Park

6. Cheboygan State Park

7. Duck Lake State Park

8. Fort Custer Recreation Area

9. Fred Meijer White Pine Trail

10. Hartwick Pines State Park

11. Highland Recreation Area

12. Holly Recreation Area

13. Interlochen State Park

14. Ionia Recreation Area

15. Lake Hudson Recreation Area

16. Lime Island State Recreation Area

17. Ludington State Park

18. Mears State Park

19. Meridian-Baseline State Park

20. N. Higgins Lake State Park

21. Ortonville Recreation Area

22. Otsego Lake State Park

23. Palms Book State Parks

24. Pinckney State Recreation Area

25. Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park - the Porkies

26. Port Crescent State Park

27. Proud Lake Recreation Area

28. Sanilac Petroglyphs Historic State Park

29. Sleepy Hollow State Park

30. Straits State Park

31. Tawas Point State Park

32. Tippy Dam State Recreation Area





People can vote online via the provided link, in-person at the Center at 1801 Atwater Street, or email dnr-oac@michigan.gov.