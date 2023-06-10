DNR Offers 'Three-Free' Weekend for MI Residents & Visitors

June 10, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Both Michigan residents and non-residents are invited to enjoy free fishing, off-roading and state park entry during Michigan's 'Three Free' Weekend on Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources encourages everyone to take advantage of “Three Free” Weekend, which offers two full days when Michigan residents and out-of-state visitors can grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations, all free of charge.



“It’s that time of year when everyone gets to enjoy ‘Three Free’ Weekend and take part in some of Michigan’s best outdoor recreation opportunities,” said Acting DNR Director Shannon Lott. "Whether you're an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our 'Three Free' Weekend makes it easy to pursue a new passion, visit a new park or introduce friends and family to an outdoor experience or place you love."



These two days include:

• Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply.



• Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.



• Waiver of the Recreation Passport. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan's 103 state parks, 1,000-plus state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces.



Free Fishing and Free ORV weekends each take place on back-to-back days twice a year, but the "Three Free" Weekend happens only in June.



For the best outdoor experiences, the DNR urges everyone to put safety first when enjoying Michigan's woods, water and trails. Helpful safety tips for ORV, boating, beach, fire and other topics are available on the Michigan DNR's Safety Information weblink, provided below.



As of Friday evening, the recent dry conditions and elevated fire risk have prompted local authorities to continue issuing burn bans. Contact your local fire department or government office for the latest information on burn bans.