DNR Offers State Park Volunteer Stewardship Workdays

July 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking those with a green thumb to volunteer at state parks to help get rid invasive plants.



Several state parks in southern Michigan will host stewardship workdays throughout the month of July, where volunteers are needed to help remove invasive plants that threaten high-quality ecosystems.





Volunteer Workdays are taking place at:



• Bald Mountain Recreation Area (Oakland County), 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8.



• Warren Dunes State Park (Berrien County), 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8.



• Island Lake Recreation Area (Livingston County), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9, and Saturday, July 29.



• Muskegon State Park (Muskegon County), 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 9, and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 28.



• Waterloo Recreation Area (Washtenaw County), 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, July 14.



• Fort Custer Recreation Area (Kalamazoo County), 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, and 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, July 23.



• Brighton Recreation Area (Livingston County), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15.



• Yankee Springs Recreation Area (Barry County), 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 16.



• Grand Mere State Park (Berrien County), 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 22.



• Pinckney Recreation Area (Washtenaw County), 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 30.





More details about each workday and how to register can be found on the DNR volunteer events calendar (link provided).