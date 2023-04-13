DNR Offers Accelerated Officer Training Program in Ingham County

April 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan DNR is hiring for their accelerated conservation officer training program in 14 counties, including Ingham County.



The program will fill vacancies for essential conservation officer roles, and the DNR is seeking licensed law enforcement officers to train.



“The accelerated hiring process will allow licensed officers who have received general criminal training to bypass the traditional Conservation Officer Recruit School Academy and immediately begin their natural resources law enforcement training,” said Capt. Jen Wolf, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “This helps us bring in skilled, motivated officers with diverse law enforcement experience to quickly fill existing vacancies.”



Counties with vacancies include: Baraga, Cass, Chippewa, Eaton, Huron, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Lapeer, Mackinac, Midland, Ontonagon, Oscoda, Shiawassee and Tuscola.



Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and hold a current Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards license. Candidates can be a graduating student from a law enforcement academy and eligible for immediate licensure upon employment. Applicants may also a licensed law enforcement officer in another state and meet MCOLES requirements.



Applications will be accepted by May 10.



Stationed in nearly every county of the state, DNR conservation officers are fully licensed law enforcement officers who enforce laws and regulations related to fish and wildlife, state parks, trails and forests, and outdoor recreation activities such as off-road vehicle use, snowmobiling and boating. They also often serve as first responders during natural disasters and life-threatening situations.



Previous fishing and hunting experience and a college education are not required to become a conservation officer.



“This is a lifelong career, and we want to see applicants succeed,” Wolf said. “Our instructors are the best at what they do, and we will support each applicant to ensure they have what they need to be successful.”