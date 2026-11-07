DNR Seeks New Non-Motorized Trails Advisory Workgroup Member

November 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Passionate about trails? The MDNR is seeking an advisory workgroup volunteer to help shape trail-related priorities across the state.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for the opening on the Nonmotorized Advisory Workgroup.



The workgroup consists of 11 volunteers who serve four-year terms. Travel expenses to and from meetings are eligible for reimbursement.



The workgroup collaborates closely with the Michigan Trails Advisory Council and meets quarterly at locations throughout the state.



The ideal candidate is described as someone “passionate about natural-surface trails”.



Those interested should apply using the bottom link to a provided form.



Applications are accepted through November 15th.



For more information, email DNR-Trails@Michigan.gov.