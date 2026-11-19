DNR Conservation Officers Locate Missing Hunter Alive

November 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A missing elderly hunter in Northern Michigan has been found alive.



The 83-year-old Alpena County hunter who went missing Monday was located around 2:30pm Wednesday by emergency responders while conducting a ground search.



The man was faintly calling for help when a nearby ground team heard him.



The ground team located the hunter conscious, sitting up and alert, roughly three-quarters of a mile from his hunting property, near the intersection of Wessel Road and Kirchoff Road in Alpena Township.



Emergency responders had to chainsaw a path through the woods to evacuate him on a stretcher. He was then transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he is currently being evaluated.



The DNR said the man’s family wishes to maintain privacy at this time.



Michigan Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division Chief Brandon Kieft said “We are incredibly happy and grateful for the successful outcome of this search and rescue. We want to thank all the responding agencies and community volunteers who worked together as a team. We also understand that the public wants to do everything they can to help, and we appreciate that very much. In this case, we used extreme caution to preserve the landscape for evidence. We thank everyone for their patience and putting trust in us.”



Led by DNR conversation officers, an incident command center was established Monday night.



The search began in the woods near the intersection of Wessel Road and Kirchoff Road in Alpena Township. Officers conducted a ground search through thick forest terrain with canine units, while also using aviation and thermal imaging.



The search was paused Tuesday at sunset and resumed Wednesday morning.



Assisting agencies include Michigan State Police, Michigan State Police Canine Unit, All County Search and Rescue, Alpena County Sheriff’s Office, Alpena City Fire Department, Alpena Township Fire Department, Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, Huron Undercover Narcotics Team and local community volunteers and family.