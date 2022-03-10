DNR Hosting Invasive Species Clean-Ups Locally

March 10, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Volunteers are being sought to help rid several local state parks of pesky invasive species this month, including one opportunity this weekend.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting Volunteer Stewardship Workdays at several state parks this month. On Saturday, they will be at Island Lake State Park from 10am to 1pm. The public is invited to help remove invasive species that will otherwise take over the existing prairie remnants and crowd out native plants. Those interested in helping should meet at the Dodge picnic area 15 minutes prior to the event.



Two more opportunities like this are also available, locally, in March.



On the 19th, the DNR will be at the Highland Recreation Area from 9am to noon to pile brush, stack firewood, and cut invasive shrubs like autumn olive that are threatening the open grassland. Volunteers for that event will meet at the Barn Field Trial Area parking lot.



Then on March 27th, a Volunteer Stewardship Workday will be held at the Pinckney Recreation Area. Those interested should meet at the Halfmoon Lake parking lot on Hankerd Road for cutting invasive shrubs to protect the Hankerd dry sand prairie.



Long sleeves, long pants, and closed toe shoes are highly recommended for all of these events, and dates may occasionally change or be cancelled due to inclement weather.



For more information, to register to volunteer, or to seek even more opportunities check the link below, or visit: https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_11859_62524---,00.html?utm_campaign=get%20involved%20march%202022&utm_medium=digest&utm_source=govdelivery



(Photo: Michigan DNR)