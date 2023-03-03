DNR Hosts Virtual Meetings On Fisheries Management

March 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting a series of virtual “Conversations & Coffee” meetings, focusing on fisheries management around the state.



This is an opportunity for those with general questions about fishing and/or 2023 regulation changes to virtually chat with members of the DNR Fisheries staff.



The events will cover local and statewide regulation changes, licensing, as well as other topics related to managing fisheries and aquatic resources on inland lakes and streams, as well as the Great Lakes.



The public is encouraged to provide their feedback on regulation proposals and discuss any local issues they may be facing. This is a good time for anyone with a vacation home or second residence in another area of the state to provide their input.



The “Conversations & Coffee” virtual meetings will be held as follows:



Central Lake Michigan Management Unit- Thursday, March 9th from 6-8 p.m.



Northern Lake Michigan Management Unit- Tuesday, March 14th from 7- 9 p.m.



Lake Superior Management Unit- Wednesday, March 29, 6:30-8 p.m. EDT



Lake Huron Management Unit- Tuesday, April 4th from 6-7 p.m.



Lake Erie Management Unit- Tuesday, April 4th at 8:00 p.m.



Southern Lake Michigan Management Unit- Tuesday, April 11th from 6:30- 8:30 p.m.



For detailed meeting and contact information, visit the "Conversations & Coffee" webpage at the provided link.