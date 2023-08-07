DNR Hosts Free ORV Weekend August 19-20

August 7, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Taking place twice a year, Free ORV Weekend – coming up Aug. 19-20 – is a great time to see, experience and test out Michigan’s off-road vehicle trails.



Residents and out-of-state visitors legally can ride Michigan's 4,000 miles of off-road vehicle trails and routes, as well as the state’s six scramble areas, on two back-to-back days without an ORV license or trail permit.



The entrance fee at Holly Oaks ORV Park in Oakland County also will be waived this year.



All other ORV rules and laws still apply.



More information on Michigan's ORV trails can be found at the provided link.