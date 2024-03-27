DNR Hiring Conservation Officers for 2025 Training Academy

March 27, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for a training academy that starts in January 2025.



This job posting will close on Thursday, May 23, at 11:59 p.m.



Conservation officers are fully licensed law enforcement officers who patrol every county within the state. They ensure people are safely and legally hunting, fishing and recreating.



COs use off-road vehicles, snowmobiles, boats, and other equipment to patrol rural and urban areas that include trails, forests and waterways. They also are first responders during natural disasters and other life-threatening situations.



"We are a highly trained agency with a diverse skill set that allows us to accomplish DNR Law Enforcement's unique mission,” said acting Sgt. Kyle Bucholtz. “However, we are always looking to build on that, which begins with the next academy. We are constantly searching for proactive applicants who are willing to push themselves into unfamiliar territory and aren’t afraid to step out of their comfort zone. We have excellent instructors who will train recruits on the skills they need to be safe and successful."



Applicants must meet the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement licensing standards and be at least 21 years of age by the time they graduate from the training academy July 3, 2025.



Recruits will begin the 26-week academy Sunday, Jan. 5, at the Michigan State Police Training Academy located in Lansing.



Previous law enforcement, fishing or hunting experience, or college degree are not required to become a conservation officer, as recruits are fully trained during the academy and field training.



“The best thing you can do during the application process and throughout the academy is to be honest with yourself and leave your ego at the door,” said CO Griffin Korican, who graduated from Training Academy No. 11 in 2022. “Push yourself while preparing for the academy and continue with that mindset throughout the 26 weeks.”



Learn more about the CO academy, hiring and training at the provided link.