DNR: Report Sightings Of Michigan's Elusive Gray Fox

July 9, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The state DNR is asking Michigan residents to be on the lookout for gray foxes.



The Department of Natural Resources says that the gray fox is far more elusive than the red fox.



Wildlife researchers are hoping to improve understanding of gray fox distribution across the state adding that images and videos of the animal can be particularly useful. In published reports, the DNR says that gray foxes are one of Michigan's "least understood mammals."



Gray foxes are identified by a gray coat, reddish neck, leg, and chest fur, and a black-tipped tail.



The goal of these efforts is to improve conservation efforts.



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