MDNR’s Free Snowmobile Weekend Starts Saturday

January 9, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s another Free Snowmobiling Weekend - courtesy of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The DNR says grab your friends, ride, and test out 6,000-plus miles of Michigan's snowmobile trails this Saturday and Sunday – when people legally can ride without the requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.



No matter when or where you ride, the DNR asks that snowmobilers remember that speed is the main contributing factor in snowmobile crashes and fatalities. It reminds to follow Ride Right safety precautions, including staying on the right side of the trail.



Those who love the experience can support the trails by purchasing a snowmobile trail permit.



Contributions help keep the state’s “massive trail system groomed and ready for action all season”.