MDNR Free Snowmobile Weekend February 9-11

February 3, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is hosting another Free Snowmobile Weekend.



The DNR says it recognizes that snow conditions may determine a person’s ability to pull out the sleds, but when winter weather truly returns, a full weekend of free snowmobiling February 9th – 11th is a great way to ignite - or reignite - a love of winter trail riding.



Officials encourage people to grab their friends and ride 6,000-plus miles of DNR-designated snowmobile trails, public roads, and public lands where authorized. People can legally can ride all weekend long without the regular requirement of a snowmobile registration or trail permit.



The DNR advises anyone planning on heading out to be sure to check weather and trail conditions before they go. A link is provided to interactive snowmobile maps, trail reports, safety tips, and more.



Also coming up later this month is a Free Fishing Weekend, February 17th and 18th, when all fishing license fees will be waived for those two days. Residents and out-of-state visitors can enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations still apply.