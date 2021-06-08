Free Fishing, ORV, State Park Weekend June 12-13

By Mike Kruzman /news@whmi.com





Outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of a free weekend of recreation and fishing across the state.



This weekend the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is holding its “Three Free” weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors are being invited to grab a fishing rod, ride the off-road trails, and visit state parks free of charge. Saturday and Sunday a fishing license is not required, but other fishing regulations will still apply. The DNR is even hosting virtual fishing events through the Goosechase app with prizes and certificates to be won.



It’s also a “Free ORV Weekend” where residents and visitors can legally ride 3,800 miles of designated routes, trails and the state’s six scramble areas without purchasing an off-road vehicle license or trail permit.



Additionally, the DNR is waiving the regular Recreation Passport entry fee for Michigan’s 103 state parks and 1,300 state-managed boating access sites. Recreation-seekers are encouraged to be responsible through this event to help protect the health and beauty of their families and the state.



For more information visit https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-86469-561269--,00.html