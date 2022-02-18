Fish Free This Weekend

February 18, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County residents can grab their coat, their fishing rod, and some bait for a free weekend of fishing.



This weekend is the first of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources two Free Fishing Weekends for 2022. All fishing license fees are being waived for Saturday and Sunday. The DNR is inviting residents and out-of-state visitors to enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes’ waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations still apply. Also as part of the special weekend, recreation passports will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites.



If you’re wondering when the other Free Fishing Weekend will occur, then that will be on June 11th and 12th. That weekend is held in conjunction with the DNR’s “Three Free” weekend where outdoor enthusiasts can take advantage of not only the free fishing and passport to state parks and boating access sites, but can also ride off-road trails. That Free ORV Weekend allows for Michiganders and visitors to legally ride without an ORV license or trail permit.



For more information on that and this weekend’s free fishing, visit the DNR’s through the link below, or here: https://www.michigan.gov/dnr/0,4570,7-350-79119_79146_84107---,00.html?utm_campaign=state%20parks%20feb%202022&utm_medium=newsletter&utm_source=govdelivery



While there, you can even find printable certificates to help celebrate a child’s first catch and/or biggest catch.