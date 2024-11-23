DNR Announces Recipients Of 2025 Community Forestry Grants

November 23, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tree planting, education about the benefits of trees and other tree-centric efforts are on tap in nine Michigan communities thanks to Community Forestry Grants from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



The communities will share $127,093 in grant funding.



In the WHMI listening area:



The City of Chelsea was awarded $5,768 to complete an urban tree canopy assessment and tree preservation plan.



The City of Williamston will receive $12,250 to complete a public tree inventory, develop a maintenance plan and plant trees to expand the city’s tree nursery.



The City of Swartz Creek was awarded $9,890 to plant and care for 38 new trees at Abrams Park.



The DNR says the approved projects will collectively plant and care for 260 new trees; engage and train an estimated 200 students, residents and city staff; inventory and develop plans to sustainably manage more than 14,500 public trees; and leverage more than $157,500 in community and volunteer matching.



The DNR received a total of 24 proposals requesting nearly $393,000 this year.