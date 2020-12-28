Start 2021 On The Right Step With First Day Hike Event

December 28, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Livingston County residents to get out and burn some calories for a nationwide event on New Year’s Day.



The DNR is promoting America’s State Parks’ First Day Hike as a healthy way to start the new year and burn off holiday calories. Residents from Livingston County are being asked to join with others across Michigan in hiking, cross-country skiing, or snowshoeing in a state park on Friday. The DNR has set a goal of having residents walk a combined 2,021 miles on that, the first day of 2021.



They report that when this same event was held to ring in 2020, outdoor enthusiasts averaged 2 miles per person in exercise. Nationwide, walkers burned the equivalent of 41,348 fast food burgers in calories, walked around the equator 7 times, and took more than 415,000,000 total steps.



Participants are being asked to RSVP with the DNR, and then choose a self-guided route and distance on any non-motorized trail. You can then go back to the DNR’s website to long your miles after you hit the trails. The DNR is reminding people to dress appropriately for the weather, and to this year practice social distancing on the trails: staying 6 feet from people not in our household and wearing a mask if you’re going to be near others.



RSVP for the First Day Hike at the link below.



For information and opportunities to enjoy Michigan’s outdoors this winter, visit www.Michigan.gov/WinterFun