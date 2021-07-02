DNR Stresses Fireworks Safety For Holiday Weekend

July 2, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents to stay safe with fireworks as they celebrate the Fourth of July.



Even with the recent rain, the DNR reports that fire risks remain, especially those living in or traveling north for the extended weekend. DNR firefighters have already responded to over 240 blazes this year.



Though they recommend leaving the fireworks to trained professionals, they are asking residents who choose to set off their own to be mindful in order to avoid sparking a wildfire. A water source should be kept nearby, and the entire area that you plan to use should be sprayed before starting and when finished. Used fireworks and sparklers should be tossed into a water bucket when done with them. Don’t try to reignite a firework that didn’t go off, keep them away from your face and eyes, and don’t launch them into forests or fields where dry grass and leaves could ignite. Children should also be supervised around them.



Aerial fireworks such as Roman candles and bottle rockets are not allowed in state parks, but smaller novelty fireworks such as fountains, sparklers, and ground spinners are. Sky lanterns, the DNR notes, essentially become litter and leave wires that wildlife can become entangled in on top of being a potential fire starter. Residents can also seek out spark-free alternatives to fireworks like ribbon dancers, biodegradable confetti poppers, glow-in-the-dark bubbles, and glow sticks.