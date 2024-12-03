DNR: Firearm Deer Numbers Down Again

December 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Tuesday is the 72-hour deadline to report any deer taken during the final weekend of Michigan's firearm season.



The DNR so far is reporting more than 134,493 deer harvested statewide during the two-week firearm season ending November 30. That's down from 137,074 in 2023 and 154,940 in 2022.



Hunters in Livingston County recorded 1,623 deer during firearm season, 152 fewer than 2023.



There were 1,779 in Washtenaw County this season, 1,484 in Genesee County, 2,144 in Ingham County and 769 in Oakland County.



There were 232,639 deer were harvested across all hunting seasons in Michigan, a number that continues to trend lower each year, with 274,282 in 2023 and 303,055 in 2022.



Click below for more information.