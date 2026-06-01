DNR Urges Caution As Fire Danger Rises In Michigan

June 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With dry weather conditions persisting across the state, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is urging residents and visitors to use extreme caution with any outdoor activity that could spark a wildfire in the northern Lower Peninsula and throughout the Upper Peninsula.



Warm temperatures, dry vegetation and limited rainfall in the forecast are increasing risk of wildfires.



Current fire danger ratings are high to very high across much of Michigan's Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula.



MDNR Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers said “We do not expect significant rainfall over the next 10 days, and that greatly increases the risk for wildfires. Low moisture levels in conifer needles and dry pine fuels mean fires can start easily and spread quickly under the right conditions.”



Rogers told WHMI it’s been a lengthy period since any significant rainfall – noting there was some the holiday weekend but it was very scattered amounts.



Rogers said it’s heating up and grasses are drying out – noting the main fire threat is from Cadillac to West Branch and then north, through the entire UP. Winds are also expected to be picking up. Rogers said it’s a bit deceiving because of the terrible flooding problems earlier this spring, but grasses are drying out “quite rapidly”.



The busy travel season has also begun.



Rogers said “certainly after Memorial Day, we really start seeing the tourist uptick and people going to their cabins, trying to get everything ready for summer. Definitely enjoy the outdoors and campfires are still permitted at this time but it’s the yard waste and yard debris burning like the sticks and leaves everyone want to rake them up and burn them – it’s great to rake them up but please do not do any burning until we get some significant rain”.



Due to elevated fire conditions, the DNR will not issue permits for burning yard debris in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula at this time. Residents in southern Michigan should check with their local fire department or municipality before conducting any outdoor burning.





The DNR encourages everyone to follow the provided safety tips while enjoying the outdoors:



-Keep a hose or water source nearby when burning.



-Prevent sparks by ensuring trailer chains do not drag on roadways and avoiding parking hot equipment on dry grass.



-Keep campfires contained in a fire ring or pit and fully extinguish them before leaving. Douse fires with water, stir ashes and douse again.

-Never leave fires or hot coals unattended.



-Never shoot fireworks into wooded areas, dry grass or shrubs.



-Avoid burning plastics, hazardous materials or household trash. Use only approved burn barrels with screens for natural materials such as paper and leaves.



More information about burn permits and fire safety is available in the provided links.



Photos: MDNR