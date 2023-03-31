DNR Extends Snowmobile Season Through Upcoming Weekend

March 31, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



For those looking to head north and get the most out of snowmobiling season, you are in luck.



A huge snowstorm expected to dump snow throughout northern Michigan has prompted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division to extend trail grooming contracts through the weekend.



The DNR notified trail grant sponsors the snowmobile trail grooming contract season will be extended through the weekend, weather permitting.



Grooming is the process of packing and manipulating the snow for recreational use by means of a tractor, truck, or specialized equipment.



Typically, grooming contracts with local snowmobile clubs are in effect each winter from Dec. 1 through March 31.



“In some parts of the state, trails are covered with snow sufficient for snowmobiling and grooming,” said Tim Novak, DNR state trails coordinator. “This extension will allow for another weekend of snowmobiling in some places.”



Snowmobilers should check with local clubs where they plan to ride, or the club's social media pages, to confirm whether grooming will be taking place in specific areas.



Snowfall forecasted for the Upper Peninsula may also impact which trails can be groomed. If the storm provides snow as predicted, for example, trails will be groomed in Marquette County up to Big Bay and in some other areas.



According to a press release, grooming is only permitted if the snowmobiling club is fully insured and has adequate unused grooming funds remaining in its 2022-2023 snowmobile grant, and the club has landowner permissions that extend into April 2023.



Grant sponsors were also notified that more money for grooming will not be added to grants as contract amendments. Clubs were asked to consult surrounding clubs to see if their trail sections have sufficient snow on the ground and whether they also plan to continue grooming throughout the weekend.



To learn more about Michigan snowmobiling, safety tips, and trail information, visit the provided link.