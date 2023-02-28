DNR Encourages Public Feedback on State Land Review

February 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



This week, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is providing residents with the opportunity to share input and ideas on policy decisions, special programs, natural resources management, fisheries, and outdoor recreation. There are also virtual opportunities for the public to get information on the state land review process.



The series of virtual meetings regarding the state land review process will allow for feedback and recommendations on whether to keep, exchange, or sell DNR-managed public land in 11 counties, inducing Cheboygan, Crawford, Eaton, Ingham, Jackson, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Muskegon, Osceola, Otsego, and Ottawa.



As the state land review proceeds on a county-by-county basis, each county is assigned to a "group," which identifies in which order the review will occur.



The county map provides an overview of the current status of the review and the order in which counties will be reviewed.

The meetings will be held on Wednesday, March 1st at 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 2nd at 2:00 p.m.



A link to join the virtual meetings is included in the provided link. If you are unable to join one of the public meetings, you can learn more about why and how the DNR is completing the state land review process by watching a recording from previous meetings on the DNR’s webpage.