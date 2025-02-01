DNR Offers Information On Coyotes

February 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



It’s peak activity season for coyotes – which the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says can be found statewide in just about any habitat including urban and suburban neighborhoods.



Mid-January through March is typically peak activity season for coyotes in Michigan, meaning people may notice them more in different places.



The DNR says people often unintentionally create suitable habitat for adaptable wildlife like coyotes, foxes, rabbits, squirrels, deer, geese and turkeys - making it easier for these animals to expand beyond traditional wildlife habitat boundaries.



The DNR said while coyotes are an integral part of the ecosystem, some residents may see them as a nuisance.



Rachel Lincoln, a wildlife outreach coordinator with the DNR Wildlife Division, said "If there’s an unwelcome coyote in the area, look for possible attractants that might make the area appealing. Is there a nearby patch of woods or natural area that provides shelter? Are there food sources, such as bird feeders, that attract small mammals or an abundance of rabbits? Where possible, modify or remove the things that are attracting coyotes or the small mammals they prey on."



The DNR said it could be as simple as removing bird feeders and keeping trash cans indoors until the morning of trash pickup. The DNR referred to a short video on "hazing" tactics that provides ideas people can try to help maintain coyotes’ natural fear of people and reduce opportunities for coyotes or other animals to get used to finding ready food sources. That link is provided top.



Lincoln said "You want to make it uncomfortable and unpleasant for the coyote to be near people. Coyotes that become accustomed to being around people may become bolder as their fear lessens. It’s good to remind them that people should be avoided."



For those who have tried different tactics but coyotes still hang around their property, or those concerned about their presence in the area, the DNR says contact a nuisance wildlife control business for help. Those businesses are permitted by the DNR to remove certain wildlife, including coyotes, from private property.



More information about coyotes is available in the bottom link.



Pictured bottom: Coyote in Brighton.