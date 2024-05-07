DNR Conducting Prescribed Burn in Highland Twp

May 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Prescribed burns are scheduled Tuesday in Crawford, Oakland and Oscoda counties:



• Crawford County: 32 acres in Lovells Township to promote the growth of grasses and pine barren plant species.



• Oakland County: 32 acres in Highland Township to stimulate the growth of native grasses and kill shrubs and non-oak trees.



• Oscoda County: 136 acres in Elmer Township to promote the growth of prairie grasses and pine barren species.



Prescribed burns are one way the Michigan Department of Natural Resources keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.



Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.



The "Prescribed Burns" story map – including stories, photos and videos – takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work.



For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit the link below.