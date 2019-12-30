Dixboro Road To Close Next Week

December 30, 2019

The New Year will bring a new detour for some drivers through northern Washtenaw County.



Beginning Monday, January 6th, the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner's Office will close Dixboro Road between 7 Mile and 8 Mile Road in Northfield and Salem townships to replace a culvert over the Walker Drain. The project is expected to take approximately 4 weeks.



However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. The detour will take drivers along either 7 or 8 Mile Road, depending on which direction they are traveling, to Pontiac Lake Road and then back to Dixboro Road.



You’ll find a detour map and further details through the link below. (JK)