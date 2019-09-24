Dixboro Road To Close Starting October 1st

September 24, 2019

Construction on Dixboro Road will soon be underway and will affect three area communities.



Dixboro Road, from 8 Mile to 9 Mile Road, will receive culvert replacement, tree removal and bad soil excavation. The City of South Lyon and Green Oak and Lyon Townships will all be affected by the work. Detours are expected, and the scheduled route is 9 Mile Road to Pontiac Trail to 8 Mile Road, back to Dixboro Road, and vice versa. Residential and volunteer park access will be maintained.



The anticipated completion date of the project is early December; however the road will close again for paving in the spring of 2020. That part of the work is expected to officially wrap up in late August of 2020. The project is funded mostly by the Huron Valley Federal Aid Committee at $1.96 million. The remaining costs are split by the Road Commission for Oakland County, the City of South Lyon, Lyon Township and Green Oak Township.



A public information meeting about the project will be held Wednesday, October 24th, at Millennium Middle School in South Lyon. More information about the meeting and the project can be found at the link and attachments below. (DK)





Photo courtesy of the Road Commission for Oakland County.