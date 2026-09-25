Roundabout Construction Done At Dixboro Road & Pontiac Trail

September 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another roundabout project has wrapped up – this time in Northfield and Salem Townships.



The contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission has completed the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of Dixboro Road and Pontiac Trail.



Over the coming weeks, the contractor will return to complete a few remaining punch list items, including removal of the silt fence and final project cleanup.



The intersection was officially opened to traffic Friday.