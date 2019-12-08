Distribution Event Offers Healthy Food To Local Residents In Need

December 8, 2019

Local individuals and families in need can receive nutritious food free of charge at an upcoming distribution event.



Pinckney Community Schools and the Gleaners Community Food Bank partner each month to bring the School Mobile Food distribution to the area. The confidential and free program offers recipients fresh fruits, vegetables, protein and dry goods free of charge on a monthly basis. The service is open to all individuals and families in the area who are in need.



The next Mobile Food distribution event will be held this coming Wednesday, December 11th. Between 5 to 6pm, recipients can arrive at the transportation garage, located on East M-36, check in with a volunteer and pull into the open bay where volunteers will load up the vehicle with food.



Pre-registration is encouraged but not required. Those interested are asked to contact Patty Higgins at 810.225.5607 to RSVP and to be added to the monthly robocall list. Further questions can be directed to phiggins@pinckneypirates.org.



Facebook photo.