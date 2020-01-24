Free Distracted Driving Course Offered To Local Teens

January 24, 2020

Area high school students have an opportunity to take part in a free hands-on distracted driving course.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is again providing the course in conjunction with FT Techno of America on Saturday, April 25th. The course allows teens to operate a vehicle under the direct supervision of deputies in several distracted driving scenarios, which include texting while driving and the use of fatal vision drunk driving goggles. Two sessions are being offered, with each lasting four hours. The teens will be provided with a short classroom discussion and video presentation before the supervised driving scenarios on the FT Techno test track in Fowlerville. Space is limited to 20 students and a parent per class. Attendees must possess a valid driver’s license and be enrolled in high school.



To sign up, those interested can contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Monday through Friday between 8am and 4pm at 517-546-2440. (JM)