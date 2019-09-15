Distracted Driving Program Scheduled for Brighton High School Students

A Distracted Driving program will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 24th at the Brighton Performing Arts center on the campus of Brighton High School. The program is being put on by Farm Bureau Insurance Company. Brighton City Council Member and Mayor Pro Tem Shawn Pipoly tells WHMI that the program is being held to demonstrate for Brighton High School students, using a simulator to simulate actual driving conditions, what constitutes distracted driving and its consequences.



Pipoly says he sees the aftermath of distracted driving regularly in his position as an insurance agent. Pipoly says the program is being organized by lead Brighton High Principal Gavin Johnson. Up to 40 students will be involved in each session, with six sessions scheduled throughout the day. The Peers Foundation is a 501©(3) non-profit with programs in Distracted Driving Prevention, Opioid Addiction, Teen Suicide Prevention, STEM Education, Health and Safety.(TT)