911 Dispatchers Recognized During Telecommunicators Week

April 14, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A week-long event is underway to recognize the efforts of 911 dispatchers and the men and women that serve the residents of Livingston County.



The U.S. Congress each year designates the second week of April as National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. In Michigan, the State 911 Committee gives tribute to Michigan telecommunicators and their vital contributions to public safety. Livingston County 911 Director Chad Chewning says this is the week they take time to highlight the important role that telecommunicators have in facilitating emergency services and say thank you. Chewning said it’s an honor to celebrate these exemplary individuals who demonstrate the highest levels of professional conduct and extraordinary performance, adding their dedication and hard work touches the lives of countless people daily.



In Michigan, 911 centers serve as the primary point for dispatching police, fire, and EMS responses. In addition to answering and dispatching emergency calls, telecommunicators also provide medical pre-arrival instructions, activate weather alerts, additional incident scene response such as Child Protective Service, hospitals, road commission, utility, and public works department notifications; and handle the call-outs for specialized response teams such as search and rescue, activating medical examiners, and hazmat response teams. Telecommunicators receive calls through many different 911 dialing systems including wireless, traditional telephones, Voice Over the Internet Protocol (VoIP), and in some counties, via texts. National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week got underway April 12th and runs through April 18th.



Chair of the State 911 Committee Jeff Troyer said, "911 is the gateway to emergency services for residents and visitors during their time of need. Our well-trained 911 professionals in the State of Michigan answer this need more than six million times each year. I commend these individuals for their exemplary service." The State 911 Committee was established in accordance with Public Act 79 of 1999. It is a 21 member organization that works together to promote the successful development, implementation, and operation of 911 systems across the State of Michigan.