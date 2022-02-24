County Committee Advances Recommendation For New Dispatch Director

February 24, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A committee of County Commissioners has issued their recommendation for the new director at 911 Central Dispatch.



Livingston County Administrator Nathan Burd was before the Courts, Public Safety, and Infrastructure and Development Committee on Tuesday with the lead candidate for Dispatch Director. That candidate is Kecia Williams.



Burd said Williams has 3 decades of experience in dispatch and has held leadership positions in centers that are both larger and smaller than Livingston County’s. She is currently the Dispatch Manager for the West Bloomfield Township Police Department.



Burd said Williams describes a management style that they believe will be beneficial for staff, stating a deep caring about the people she leads and the profession.



An interviewing panel that included Burd; County directors from Human Resources, EMS and Emergency Management, Sheriff Mike Murphy; and Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian were said to have unanimously and enthusiastically backed Williams as the choice after interviewing the 5 final candidates. Twenty-eight total candidates applied.



Board of Commissioners Chairman Wes Nakagiri said he sat in on the interviews and told committee members that what stuck out to him was her humbleness and humility. Commissioners Carol Sue Reader and Jay Gross said they were impressed by her credentials.



Williams told the committee that she not only enjoys the work but sees it as more than “giving back” adding that some people have a calling to do certain things in life and she believes this is hers.



With the committee’s unanimous approval, the resolution to appoint Williams as the new Dispatch Director will go to the full Board of Commissioners on Monday.