Man Arrested For Disorderly Conduct in High School Parking Lot

April 29, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing charges of disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing a police officer following an incident in the City of South Lyon.



An incident report states that staff members at South Lyon High School on N. Lafayette Street advised the School Resource Deputy that a suspicious vehicle occupied by a male subject and a dog were parked in the staff parking lot around 12:42pm Tuesday. Staff members stated that the vehicle appeared to have been in an accident and that it had been parked in the lot for approximately two hours.



A Deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Lyon Township substation located the vehicle and the occupant informed the deputy was waiting for a tow truck as his vehicle had a flat tire and body damage. As the Deputy and the subject were discussing the removal of the vehicle from school grounds, the Deputy detected the odor of intoxicants emanating from the subject. The report states the subject became highly agitated and placed the dog between his legs and made repeated racial slurs directed at the Deputy mixed with profanities. The subject reportedly stated, “you’re not doing anything to my car” and threatened to “let his dog loose” on the Deputy.



The subject was advised that he was being placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and he replied “you’re not arresting me” while continuing to use racial slurs and profanities directed at the Deputy. Other Deputies and the South Lyon Police Department responded to the scene. The report says the subject refused all verbal commands and actively resisted arrest but was ultimately taken into custody without further incident.



The South Lyon Fire Department and Huron Valley Ambulance were summoned to the scene and rendered aid after the arrestee complained of chest pains. Paramedics transported the subject, identified as a 43-year-old Whitmore Lake man, to Novi Providence Hospital where he was medically cleared.



The man was lodged at the Oakland County Jail on multiple outstanding arrest warrants and pending the issuance of warrants. The dog was turned over to Animal Control Officers.