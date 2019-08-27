Disney Store Coming To Brighton Target

August 27, 2019

The Target store in Brighton will be one of just 25 locations across the country that open up a Disney store inside this October.



The announcement came during Disney's D23 Expo and days after Target shares traded at a record high following a better than expected quarter. The Disney stores at Target will feature more than 450 items, including toys, games, apparel and accessories, including more than 100 products that were only previously available at Disney retail locations. Favorites like Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior characters, Disney plus, apparel, home and holiday products, along with collectibles will all be available. The stores will also feature music, interactive displays, photo ops and a seating area where families can watch Disney movie clips.



The shops will be an average of 750 square feet and located near Target's kids clothing and toy departments. After the Brighton Target off Challis Road joins the initial 25 Disney stores that open in October, 40 more locations are set to open by October 2020. (JK)