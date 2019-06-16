Charge Dismissed Against Man Whose Gun Discharged At Wrestling Meet

June 16, 2019

The case against an off-duty Flint police officer who accidentally discharged his firearm during a Fowlerville High School wrestling meet has been closed, following the dismissal of the only charge against him.



A single count of careless discharge of a firearm causing property damage over $50 against 41-year-old Mark Boudreau was recently dismissed. The dismissal was part of the original plea and delayed sentencing agreement that was entered into when Boudreau pleaded no contest in August. Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt tells WHMI Boudreau “satisfied the conditions of that agreement and had earned the ability to have it dismissed”. Boudreau, who is from Flushing, was required to comply with any disciplinary measures, gun safety or training requirements imposed by the Flint Police Department. He was also ordered to pay $250 in restitution to the school district to cover the cost of repairs to the gym floor that was damaged when his firearm discharged.



Boudreau was standing on the gym floor at the May 5th, 2018 wrestling meet when his off-duty sidearm discharged. The bullet went into the floor and though there were no injuries from the gunshot, one person was treated for a twisted ankle. The wrestling meet resumed after about 50 minutes. The meet was not a Fowlerville district event, but instead one organized by a third party. Boudreau was legally licensed to carry the firearm at the time of the incident.

