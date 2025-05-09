Discount Hamilton Tickets Available Through #Ham4Ham Lottery at Wharton Center

May 9, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



An East Lansing theatre is hosting a digital lottery for a popular show.



Starting Friday at 10 a.m., the Wharton Center for Performing Arts will open their lottery for “Hamilton” tickets for their May 21 through May 25 performances. The lottery will close at 12 p.m. on May 15. The #Ham4Ham lottery will have 40 tickets available for each performance for $10.



There will be subsequent digital lotteries that open each Friday at 10 a.m. and close the following Thursday at 12 p.m. for the upcoming week’s performance.



Those interested must download the official app for “Hamilton,” linked below. Winners will be notified between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. every Thursday for the upcoming week’s performances through email and mobile push notification. Winners will need to claim and pay for their tickets two hours after the notification.



Each winner can buy up to two tickets.



The tickets can be picked up at will call beginning two hours before the performance with a valid ID and may not be resold.



A full list of rules can be found at the link below.



(photo credit: The Wharton Center for Performing Arts)