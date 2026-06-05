Disc Golf Discovery Day Kensington Metropark Sunday, June 7

June 5, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Kensington Metropark is gearing up to host a couple of major disc golf events later this summer, and will introduce the sport with a free family-friendly outing Sunday, June 7.



Disc Golf Discovery Day will allow kids 18 and under to learn the basics of disc golf from professionals Lindsay Maas and Chandler Fry. There's also a Closest to the Pin Challenge, Farthest Throw Competition, free Kona Ice tickets and free commemorative mini disc.



"It's very casual. Disc gold is usually played in public parks. It's free. You get a couple discs, come out for 90 minutes. It's a lot shorter than ball golf. The event Sunday is for families to come have their kid learn about disc golf from some great teachers, and see if they get the bug," said Nate Heinold of the Professional Disc Golf Association.



Disc Gold Discovery Day runs from 1 pm to 3 pm Sunday at Kensington's Martindale Beach.



Kensington will host by the 44th annual Discraft Great Lakes Open August 7-9, and also the PDGA's World Championships August 26-30.



"We've been partners with the PDGA for a long time and have a number of different disc golf courses throughout the Metropark system. For this course, (World Championships) is the largest event we will have ever hosted at Kensington," said Jim O'Brien, District Park Superintendent.



"We're accustomed to host the Great Lakes Open on an annual basis and some amateur tournaments, but the World Championship is quite an endeavor."



Upwards of 20,000 spectators and players from around the world are expected to stay, eat, sleep and play in the Kensington area during the World Championships.



Heinold says the tournament is expected to generate millions in economic impact to the local community.



More information on Sunday's Disc Golf Discovery Day and upcoming tournaments is linked below.



Photo courtesy of Kensington Metropork