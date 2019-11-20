Disabled Vets Sought To Fill Congressional Position

November 20, 2019

Area veterans with a disability rating are being sought to fill a position that would assist the local veteran community.



Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s office is hiring a Wounded Warrior Fellow for a two year placement to serve as the lead outreach representative to 8th District veterans and to the Michigan Defense Community. According to the Holly Democrat’s webpage, the Fellow will be responsible for community outreach, issue expertise, and staffing the Congresswoman for all defense and veterans related events within Michigan’s 8th district. Slotkin operates offices in Lansing and Rochester Hills and the person selected for the position can base out of either location.



The role requires frequent travel within the 8th District and ideal candidates should be detail-oriented self-starters who are able to work both collaboratively and individually. They must also be excellent oral and written communicators and be able to work in a fast-paced environment under tight deadlines. Eligibility for the position requires candidates to have been honorably discharged within the last five years and have a 20% or greater service connected disability rating. Further details and requirements are available through the link posted below.



Applications will be accepted until December 6th with qualified applicants invited to interview shortly thereafter. Fellows will begin work in mid-January, 2020. (JK)