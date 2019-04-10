Disability Complaint Filed Against South Lyon Schools

April 10, 2019

Parents of a student in the South Lyon Community School District have filed a filed a formal discrimination complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights.



Scott and Kayla Purdy of Northville say recent actions by the district have added to their 7-year-old son's behavioral challenges. The Oakland Press says the complaint alleges those actions violate the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability. The boy, who attends Salem Elementary School, reportedly suffers from significant behavioral and emotional regulation issues that in recent months have caused him to become oppositional, defiant and aggressive at school, while also showing symptoms associated with depression and anxiety.



According to the complaint, district officials followed state guidelines for emergency seclusion and restraint when dealing with their son. However, the Purdy’s believe those methods are ineffective and have cause their son harm, including seven bus suspensions. The complaint says that one of those suspensions resulted from a February 9th incident when their son was isolated from the other students on the bus for ignoring commands to sit at the front by the driver and that other students then proceeded to spit on him when he moved closer to his friends. Surveillance video also showed the boy spitting on the surrounding children.



His parents say that their child was made to feel, “intimidated, worthless, and alone," and hope the Office for Civil Rights will investigate their complaint and sanction the district. South Lyon Community School officials, while not commenting on the specific allegations in the complaint, have said they comply with all laws concerning the education of disabled students. (JK)