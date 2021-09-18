District Hires New Pupil Accounting Director

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The Brighton Area Schools has hired a new Director of Pupil Accounting. Superintendent Matt Outlaw announced the hiring of Annie Kruger at the Board of Education meeting Monday night. She replaces Teresa Hapsburg, who retired this summer.



In announcing the hiring of Kruger, Supt. Outlaw said, “The position is an important one because the person is responsible for information systems and management, audits, registration, enrollment counting for (state aid to education and other) funding, the technical side of schools such as grading, parent portal, and state and federal reporting.” The pupil accounting director is also charged with providing the district with enrollment projections, among her many other responsibilities.



Kruger was most recently employed by the Wayne County Regional Educational Service Agency - that county’s intermediate school district — working in technical support. Before that she was student data administrator in the Flat Rock Community Schools. She attended Central Michigan University and earned a bachelor’s degree from Baker College.