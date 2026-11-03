Digital Speed Signs Installed On Brighton Lake Road

November 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Digital speed signs are now up in some strategic locations to help calm traffic, reduce speeding, and boost safety in the City of Brighton.



At last week’s Council meeting, Police Chief Brent Pirochta announced that the Brighton Lake Road digital speed signs were installed and are up and running. He said “hopefully that helps with some traffic calming”.



As for the signs on Fairway Trails, Pirochta said they’ve received “nothing but positive feedback” for their effectiveness on that roadway.



The digital signs follow safety concerns raised by neighborhood residents back in the summer. There is currently a 25mph speed limit on Fairway Trails. Roadwork around the City was previously said to have resulted in a major uptick in traffic and a significant increase in those speeding along Fairway Trails, which some said had since become known as “Freeway Trails”. It was also described as a “cut-thru” route, with school buses and habitual speeders also referenced.



Moving forward, the Chief said they’ll continue to build a plan out as they go through the next fiscal budget years to place the digital speed signs in strategic places in the City.



Photo: Google Street View