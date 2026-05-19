Die Setter Killed in Howell During Work Hours

May 19, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The life of a die setter was taken while on the job Monday in Howell, marking the 12th workplace fatality in Michigan this year, according to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy says the employee worked at Thai Summit America Corporation. Joe Hopper, the 34-year-old victim and father of five, was reportedly assisting with setting the die and as the die was being lowered, the crane operator noticed a locating pin was out of position and began raising the die back up.



Officials reportedly say the worker climbed off the bolster to reposition the pin, and that's when the die caught another die, which then started swinging and pinned the victim between the two dies.



A link to support the family of Joe Hopper is posted below. The following is a statement from the fundraiser:



"Joe was an awesome guy who touched the lives of everyone around him. He was a wonderful father, husband, son, and friend, always putting his loved ones first and doing everything he could to support them. His kindness, sense of humor, and caring nature made him someone people could always count on, and he brought so much joy to those who knew him.



Tragically, Joe was involved in a work-related incident and lost his life. His passing has left a huge void in the hearts of his family and friends. Right now, his wife and five children are facing unimaginable challenges as they navigate this difficult time without him. The funds raised will go directly toward covering funeral expenses and providing much-needed support for his family as they adjust to life without Joe.



Joe was such a sweet, caring, loving, and funny guy. He would give anything for his wife and kids, and now, any support for his family would mean the world. Please consider donating or sharing this fundraiser to help Joe’s loved ones as they honor his memory and work to rebuild their lives."





MIOSHA provided the following statement to WHMI:



"MIOSHA has initiated an investigation of the incident that occurred in Howell on May 18, 2026. MIOSHA cannot provide information on an open investigation. Typically, this type of investigation may take several weeks or months to complete. Preliminary information about the fatality, as reported to MIOSHA by the employer is available on Michigan.gov/mioshafatalities."



Photo/GoFundMe