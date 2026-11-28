Richard "Dick" Watters Named November "Veteran Of The Month"

November 28, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Veterans Council has named its November Veteran of the Month.



Richard "Dick" Watters proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1964 to 1966 as an Aviation Structural Mechanic, working on military helicopters.



Following his military service, Watters worked in the automotive and manufacturing industries before beginning a distinguished career with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office - where he served from January of 1970 until June of 1995.



During his law enforcement career, he served as a road patrol deputy, led the Marine and Search & Rescue Divisions, worked undercover narcotics, and served as a firearms instructor, armorer, diver, paramedic, and firefighter.



Watters also owned a private investigation business before retiring.



A lifetime member of the Marine Corps League since 2013, he serves as armorer, participated in the Honor Guard honoring deceased veterans, and helped support the Toys for Tots program. He is also a member of American Legion Post 141 and the Knights of Columbus.



The Council said “We proudly recognize and thank Richard "Dick" Watters for his service to our nation, his dedication to fellow veterans, and his lifelong commitment to serving others”.