Pinckney's Dick McCloskey Laid To Rest Saturday

April 28, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A well-known community member, educator, and official in the Pinckney area was laid to rest this past weekend



Dick McCloskey passed away on his 89th birthday in South Haven, where he retired with his wife. He was Howell native before moving to Pinckney.



McCloskey retired from Pinckney Community Schools after 33 years of service. He served as the Village treasurer before later being elected Putnam Township Treasurer in 1999. He retired as a trustee in 2017.



Burial was this past Saturday at St. Mary’s Cemetery, followed by a get-together with family at the Putnam Township Senior Center.





McCloskey's full obituary is below, as published by the South Haven Tribune on February 6th, 2025:





Gerald Richard McCloskey Obituary



Gerald Richard McCloskey, known throughout his life as "Dick," entered into eternal rest with the Lord on his 89th birthday. He is the eldest son of Dr. Gerald and Gertrude (Devereaux) McCloskey.



A native of Howell, Mich., Dick was born on Jan. 15, 1936. He spent grade school at St. Joseph in Howell and graduated from Howell High School in 1954.



Dick would study over the next two years at the University of Notre Dame before moving to Ferris College, where he graduated in 1959 with a bachelor's degree.



Advanced work brought him to the University of Wyoming in Laramie, Wy., in the summers of 1962-65, subsequently receiving his bachelor's and master's degrees from Eastern Michigan University.



In 1960, he married his college sweetheart, Joan (Norcross) Leever. Together, they built a life filled with love, joy, and traveling – a rooted pair in their many communities, including their home parish of St. Mary's in Pinckney, Mich. As newlyweds and young parents, Dick and Joan made many friends and took multiple family trips through the "Michigan Jaycees."



Dick took on the duties of Pinckney president, state vice president, and eventually national director.

Dick's first teaching job was at Pinckney High School where his gifts stretched to students and colleagues both in and out of the classroom. He taught math, coached both football and basketball, drove the school bus, and taught driver's education in the summers.



After multiple promotions, he retired in 1992 after 33 years of service as school district assistant superintendent and business manager.



From 1992 to 2008, Dick continued in public service as Pinckney village treasurer and was later elected Putnam township treasurer, continuing as a trustee from 2008-17.



Known for his love of Irish heritage and dedication to his village of Pinckney, he was honored as "Grand Marshall" of Pinckney's 2010 St. Patrick's Day Parade.



Dick was a lifelong learner. Though his passion for golf never brought the elusive "hole in one" – it did bring him time with anyone willing to listen to his personal treasure trove of newly discovered historical facts and old stories told with care. These conversations could easily extend to the latest lens for his photography, University of Michigan Events, and his extensive travels throughout the United States and Europe.



Together, Dick and Joan spent their retired life watching sunsets at their home on the lake in South Haven, Mich.



Dick is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Kay Freeman, his brother John McCloskey and his brothers-in-law Mike and George (Barbara) Leever, all of whom shared many happy dinners, trips and memories together.



His legacy lives on in the hearts of those who survive him: wife, Joan; sons, David (the late Theresa), Steven (Jennifer), Mark (McShell), and daughter, Jill Baker. Also, his brothers Tom (Valerie) and Father Patrick, OFM. He will be deeply missed by his 12 grandchildren: Chase, Frances, Morgan, Megan, Colin, Kaitlyn, Hayden, Emily, Maggie, Clare, Addie and Josee; his many nieces and nephews; and eight great- grandchildren.



Services were held in South Haven. Burial will be Saturday, April 26 at 1pm at St. Mary’s Cemetery. The burial will be followed by a get-together with the family at the Putnam Twp. Senior Center on M-36 from 2pm-4pm.