GoFundMe To Aid Woman Who Turned In Lost Bag Of Cash

February 3, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A White Lake Township woman selflessly returned a bag of money containing $15,000 that she found while walking to work. Now, the community is coming together to help her.



Dianne Gordon has walked more than two miles to her job at VC Fresh Marketplace since her car broke down last year. She was on her way home on January 21st when she stopped at a BP station for a snack and saw a bag of cash on the ground.



There ultimately was found to be $14,780 along with wedding cards in the bag. Rather than keep the money, she turned it over to the police. Investigators determined the money belonged to a couple who had gotten married earlier that day and returned it to them.



Gordon admitted she “needed the money” and “it would be life-changing” for her - but she didn’t think twice about not turning it in.



A police officer’s wife has since set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for a car for Gordon. It states that “Dianne is a perfect example of integrity and selflessness even in her own time of need”.



A link to the GoFundMe account is provided.