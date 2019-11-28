Diamond Chrome Ends Use Of TCE In Degreasing Process

November 28, 2019

A Howell company has stopped using a chemical earlier found to be emanating in the air around its facility.



Diamond Chrome Plating in Howell was ordered to shut down a degreaser suspected to be causing elevated levels of trichloroethylene, or TCE, which was suspected to be being released in the air around their location at 604 S. Michigan Avenue. On Wednesday, it was announced that the company will no longer use tri-chloro-ethylene (TCE) and is removing the compound from its Howell facility. The public was put on alert after air sampling last week found high levels of TCE in the area around the Diamond Chrome facility. Following a notice to cease releases of TCE from the facility on November 18th, Diamond Chrome stopped operation of its degreaser, the suspected source of the TCE emissions. Diamond Chrome has been conducting hard chrome and cadmium coating operations for the aerospace, aeronautical, and food industries since 1953.



Last Thursday, representatives from the Livingston County Health Department, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy held an informational meeting for the public at Parker Middle School. Just prior to that meeting, it was announced that initial results from air samples taken showed all were below health screening values. Officials have said the company will likely be subject to escalated enforcement and more frequent unannounced visits from Air Inspectors. Officials further stated Diamond Chrome will have to prove they can operate the degreaser properly before they are allowed to again use it.



The state has set up a website that will be continuously updated with test results as they become available along with additional information and frequently asked questions. It can be found through the link. (JM)