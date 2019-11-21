Initial Follow-Up Tests Show Low Levels Of TCE Near Diamond Chrome

November 21, 2019

Air test results taken near a Howell facility believed responsible for high emissions of trichloroethylene (TCE) show all samples below health screening values.



The announcement was made this afternoon by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE). The testing was conducted as a follow up after high levels of the contaminant were found in previous testing released last week. Additional tests are ongoing. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) with the support of EGLE and the Livingston County Health Department conducted outdoor air sampling in the area around Diamond Chrome Plating located at 604 S. Michigan Avenue in Howell. Diamond Chrome has been conducting hard chrome and cadmium coating operations for the aerospace, aeronautical, and food industries since 1953. The facility stopped operation of a degreaser suspected to be the source of the TCE earlier this week. A press release states sample results reviewed this afternoon showed that out of the 19 sample locations, 10 came back non-detect for trichloroethylene (TCE) and nine came back with low amounts of TCE. The sampling results containing TCE were below health screening values. Additionally, the samples containing TCE were located near and downwind of the Diamond Chrome Plating facility. Sample results will be posted at Michigan.gov/diamondchrome in the coming days.



Meanwhile, agencies are holding a public meeting tonight to talk about the sample results and other activities around the Diamond Chrome Plating facility. The meeting will take place at 7pm at the Parker Middle School at 400 Wright Road in Howell. (JM)