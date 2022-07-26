New "988" Number To Call For Behavioral Health Crisis

July 26, 2022

Greg Coburn



Livingston County residents and other Michiganders now have an easier phone number to remember when in a behavioral health crisis-988.



Congress designated the new “988” number in 2020 and Michigan has recently joined the nation by adding the number, which operates through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s network.



The new number will expand the existing Lifeline beyond people who are feeling suicidal to all individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis, including suicidal thoughts or substance abuse issues.



Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Hertel said, “The 988 number is another step toward strengthening and transforming crisis and care and mental health services in our state.



We encourage Michigan residents or their family members to call 988 if they are experiencing mental health-related distress, emotional distress or a substance use crisis.”



Officials said crisis is defined by the caller and by providing an easy-to-remember number, they are making help more accessible and strengthening support to those in need. Mental health-related distress, thoughts of suicide, substance use crisis and emotional distress are just some of the concerns the hotline aims to address.