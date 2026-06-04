DIA Inside|Out Scavenger Hunt Kicks Off in Lyon Twp, New Hudson

June 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic /news@whmi.com



Lyon Township DDA and Public Library have partnered on a summer long interactive community scavenger hunt for residents and visitors to explore the New Hudson area, by seeking out seven reproduced pieces of world-famous artwork provided by the Detroit Institute of Arts' Inside-Out program.



“Once they complete their scavenger hunt, they’ll return it to our library, where they’ll get a surprise that the DIA is supplying," said DDA Marketing Manager Angie Hunt.



"They’ll also receive a little sticker and some information about some of our participating businesses, where they can redeem their completed page, or use their sticker, to get some of the different prizes local businesses are offering."



She said the prizes would be like a free pizza, Faygo, and other giveaways.



More information is linked below.