Forestry Work In Dexter Township

November 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Forestry work could cause some delays in Dexter Township this coming week.



On Monday, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will be performing forestry work on Wylie Road between Island Lake Road and Dexter Pinckney Road.



The road will not be closed to traffic, but delays are likely due to intermittent lane restrictions.



Motorists, emergency services, and others are encouraged to use an alternate route.



The forestry work is expected to take approximately five days to complete. However, all dates are weather-dependent.